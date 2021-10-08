News

Canada Introduces Vaccine Mandate for All Visitors

Canada Introduces Vaccine Mandate for All Visitors

The Canadian government has this week announced that all domestic and international visitors arriving into the country via commercial flight, train or cruise ship must be fully vaccinated.

According to the official government website, the new rules will apply to all travellers aged 12 or over – and will be enforced from the end of October.

A transition period will be in place for visitors who haven’t had the full complement of jabs: arrivals with only one shot will need to provide a negative test. The transition period ends on 30 November.

The only exceptions to the new rules will be those who are engaged in emergency travel and those who are medically exempt from being vaccinated.

Transport Canada will enforce the new measures through inspections.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Irish Travel Trade Shows Rescheduled for April 2022

Fionn DavenportOctober 8, 2021
Read More

UK Cuts Red List Down to Seven Countries

Fionn DavenportOctober 8, 2021
Read More

British Airways Ramps Up Services Following Red List Cuts

Leona KennyOctober 8, 2021
Read More

Tourism Ireland Teams Up with NBC to Promote Irish Golfers

Leona KennyOctober 8, 2021
Read More

Canary Islands Offer Airlines €5 Million Grant to Restore Flights

Leona KennyOctober 8, 2021
Read More

2021 Skytrax Awards: Air Canada Wins Four Awards

Leona KennyOctober 8, 2021
Read More

Shannon Group Could Establish its Own Airline, Incoming Chairman Says

Fionn DavenportOctober 8, 2021
Read More

Watch: JNTO Launches Japan Moments Campaign

Leona KennyOctober 8, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Launches Flash Sale to Mark New Cork to Venice Route

Leona KennyOctober 8, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn