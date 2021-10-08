Canada Introduces Vaccine Mandate for All Visitors

The Canadian government has this week announced that all domestic and international visitors arriving into the country via commercial flight, train or cruise ship must be fully vaccinated.

According to the official government website, the new rules will apply to all travellers aged 12 or over – and will be enforced from the end of October.

A transition period will be in place for visitors who haven’t had the full complement of jabs: arrivals with only one shot will need to provide a negative test. The transition period ends on 30 November.

The only exceptions to the new rules will be those who are engaged in emergency travel and those who are medically exempt from being vaccinated.

Transport Canada will enforce the new measures through inspections.