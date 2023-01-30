Canada Eyeing More Visitors from Ireland and UK on Back of Le Boat Ottawa Expansion

Le Boat – the largest self-drive holiday boating company in Europe – has announced plans to expand into Canada’s capital Ottawa, using the city’s Dows Lake Pavilion as a new satellite base.

Canada is eyeing increased tourist numbers from Ireland and the UK on the back of the move.

Le Boat will have 32 state-of-the-art cruisers accessing Ontario’s historic Rideau Canal, with the new location expected to attract more customers from Ireland and the UK.

Ottawa

Cheryl Brown, Le Boat’s managing director; said: “Today’s announcement reinforces Le Boat’s commitment to the Canadian market and the returning demand for international travel. Demand is flooding back and so it is best for clients to book now to secure bookings for the popular dates, the size of boat and the chosen base from where guests connect to the Rideau Canal more easily. We expect our new Le Boat base on the Rideau Canal to bring important economic benefits to Ontario. The new Ottawa base provides the opportunity to extend stays in Ontario from visitors ‘bookending’ their Rideau Canal excursion to enjoy the wonderfully diverse offerings of Ontario”.

Le Boat in Ottawa

The additional base will help Le Boat grow, and create new full-time and part-time jobs as it prepares customers to return. Le Boat’s guests will benefit from six new itineraries, including convenient one-way trips to Ottawa from its main base in Smiths Falls, Ontario, or vice versa. Ottawa continues to be a favourite destination for clients of all ages due to its world-class museums, fascinating attractions, festivals and events, and eclectic shopping and dining experiences.

“We could not be more thrilled to be welcoming Le Boat to Ottawa for the 2023 season,” said Catherine Callary, Vice President, Destination Development at Ottawa Tourism.

She continued: “Working with this global company means additional exposure for our destination in several European markets. As international travel ramps up after the pandemic, the popular activity will be an additional draw for visitors to Ottawa. Clients arriving and departing from Dows Lake will have all of Ottawa’s tourism attractions and dining options available to them, benefiting those visitor experiences and Ottawa’s visitor economy”.