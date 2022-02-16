Canada eases border measures for international visitors from 28th February

Canada will ease its travel restrictions for international visitors from 28th February.

Visitors must present a rapid antigen test within 24 hours of departure, or a PCR within 72 hours of departure.

Previously only a PCR was allowed.

Fully vaccinated travellers arriving to Canada from any country will be randomly selected for arrival testing. These travellers will also no longer be required to quarantine while awaiting their test results.

Under 12s do not need to be vaccinated and as long as they are travelling with vaccinated adults, they do not need to quarantine on arrival.

Unvaccinated travellers will be tested on arrival and be required to quarantine for two weeks.

The Canadian government will no longer recommend that Canadians avoid travel for non-essential purposes.