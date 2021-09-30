Camino Inglés’ New Initiative Offers Pilgrims High-Standard Experience

Following the launch of the dedicated Camino Inglés website, a new initiative has been launched to offer pilgrims the best choice in food and accommodations along their journey.

With the popularity of the Camino Inglés continuing to rise (it now ranks as the fourth most popular Camino route) the new initiative, named ‘Rede Stelar’ (Star Net), seeks to form a select network of tourist establishments in each of the 18 municipalities that the route passes through.

Currently applicable to hotels and restaurants – but with the aim to ultimately also include other tourist related businesses – the programme concentrates on providing quality services, incorporating local ‘0km’ produce in menus, endorsing sustainability and ensuring Covid-19 protocols are in place.

So far a total of 29 restaurants and accommodation establishments have received the ‘Rede Stelar’ certification. As part of their endorsement, they must commit to offer a ‘Menú Estelar’ (Star Menu) to the visitor, either for breakfast, lunch or dinner, that will offer the best quality at a market price. In addition, specialist tourism consultants work with each property and establishment, evaluating the quality of the service and offering advice on how to improve further.

The initiative is the brainchild of the Association of Councils on the Camino Inglés and is supported by the A Coruña Province Council.

The two organisations work together to promote the Camino Inglés as the original Camino for British and Irish pilgrims (the route dates back to the Middle Ages).

They are also behind the recent launch of the new website, which was designed to showcase the route’s rich history, natural landscapes, beautiful architecture and regional gastronomy whilst offering practical information and recommendations.

In addition to the new website and the ‘Star Net’ initiative, a considerable investment is currently underway to upgrade the trail with improved signs and background information to enhance further the pilgrims’ overall journey experience.

Manuel Mirás, President of the Association of Councils on the Camino Inglés, said: “The popularity of the Camino Inglés keeps going from strength to strength and the launch of this new initiative will ensure that we can offer the best possible service to those who visit our region. It is an opportunity that will bring out the best in the private initiative and will give the best of the best the opportunity to truly excel.”

The Camino Inglés route traces the paths that pilgrims from Britain and Ireland would follow on foot in the Middles Ages after reaching northwestern Spain by boat and on their journey to the city of Santiago de Compostela; the route has two starting points in the Galicia region, Ferrol and A Coruña, and runs entirely through the province of A Coruña.