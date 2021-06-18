Travel Centres and Worldchoice call for CV's in anticipation of better days ahead

Calling All Travel Agents! Dust Off Those CV’s. It’s Time to Get Back to Business!

As July 19 approaches, and the implementation of the digital green passport is imminent, two of Ireland’s leading travel companies are swinging open their doors to those interested in returning to the industry as it looks ahead with confidence to brighter days.

Irish Travel industry heavyweights, Worldchoice and Travel Centres, are both actively looking for CV’s from those people interested in jumping onboard as Ireland and the world looks forward to getting “back to business”.

Speaking about this positive move, Carol Anne O’Neill, Commercial Manager of Worldchoice said: “the majority of Worldchoice members are now open for business. There is no doubt that there is still a lack of consumer confidence in regard to travel, but hopefully we will see some movement over the coming months with passengers travelling within the EU and more importantly making decisions to travel in 2022.

“Our industry has lost many talented individuals over the past 18 months through agency closures and restricted working hours. In preparation for the future, Worldchoice members are now looking at their staffing requirements and are planning in advance on the basis that business levels will improve and members will be looking for people who are interested in returning to the industry.

“Realistically these positions may not be immediate but members would like to source a talent pool of people who may want to return to work in travel either in frontline sales or homeworking roles. If you are interested in future job opportunities, can you please send your CV in total confidence to [email protected]

With travel agents across the country slowly beginning to open their doors again as more of the population gets vaccinated and government restrictions are relaxed, Travel Centres, which has more than 70 locations around Ireland, has also begun to receive cv’s from former travel agency employees seeking employment.

“As a result” explains Managing Director Dominic Burke, “we have decided to establish a protocol where such CV’s can be anonymised initially and their contents shared amongst our consortium members so that job seekers can be connected with the right employment opportunities throughout the country with minimal fuss and effort”

For further details, please contact Dominic Burke at: [email protected] or 086 8288465

.