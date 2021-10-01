California’s Central Coast Should be on Your Radar for 2022

The epic drive down Highway 1, arguably one of the world’s most beautiful stretches of road, is a true ‘bucket list’ holiday. San Luis Obispo County, known to the locals as SLO CAL, is perfectly located between San Francisco and Los Angeles and an ideal place to stop, relax and explore for a few days.

The area brings together the best of the Golden State. Discover 80 miles of coastline and beaches along the historic Highway 1, California’s third-largest wine region, a rich history (including the iconic Hearst Castle) and outdoor adventures on land and on the sea.

Hot hotels

The Stables Inn – Paso Robles

The Stables Inn is a 19-room boutique motel located just 3 short blocks from Paso Robles’ historic downtown park. Featuring modern, stylish and unpretentious accommodations, with touches of Western chic. The Stables IIn the Stables Inn is the perfect place to call home as you explore and enjoy all that Paso Robles has to offer.

White Water – Cambria

The recently opened White Water is a sophisticated and luxurious interpretation of Cambria and the laid back Central Coast lifestyle. Mixing vintage and modern elements, White Water uses influences from 1970s Scandinavia and California bohemian culture. The dramatic yet tranquil feel of the surrounding environment serves as the perfect backdrop for an inspired travel experience. Cambria remains one of the few undiscovered gems along the coast of California.

Dolphin Bay Resort and Spa – Pismo Beach

For those looking to splurge on spacious beachfront rooms, the Dolphin Bay offers rooms up to 2,100 sq ft, perfect for the whole family or a romantic getaway. Perched above a private bluff, the rooms offer balconies and up to two king bedrooms with gourmet kitchens.

Wineries

Halter Ranch

Travel deep into the hillside of West Paso Robles, and you’ll come across over 2,000 acres owned by one of Switzerland’s richest citizen. Endless experiences await you in these secluded hills. Enjoy an excursion surveying the property via foot for the signature Halter Ranch hikes or by horseback, Land Rover, or by miles of miniature train track for those lucky enough to snag a ride on their scale trains. Follow the Halter Ranch caves in exclusive tours of their cellar to enjoy your exclusive wine flights deep inside the tunnels. This is one of the few wineries that accommodates helicopters from Paso Air Tours.

Cass Winery

In addition to their restaurant and eight-room inn, Camp Cass adventures offers a series of immersive events and courses in 2022, combining small group activities with the best agritourism activities, such as beekeeping, olive oil harvesting, and the Winemaker’s Dude Ranch, a 3-day which is agritourism retreat.

Daytime Adventure

Paso Air Tours

Did you know you can also travel by air to your favourite winery? Paso Air Tours delivers custom tours and packages for up to four passengers to taste wine. You’ll spend about an hour in the air and land at three of 20 approved wineries.

Maya Sailing

If you prefer to get a little wet, try out Maya Sailing Adventures crew, custom charter experiences give you the chance to design a trip of a lifetime, focusing on freediving or finding the best shores to practice yoga or meditation.

Pasolivo Olive Oil

Whether you head back into the quaint Paso Robles town square or find their Adelaida olive oil farm and tasting center while you’re in the fields wine tasting, consider olive oil tasting. Ship a bottle home, or grab some of their beautiful olive wood houseware items.

Balloons Over Paso

Take a silent flight over 2,000 feet in the air above vineyards and a chance to see the Pacific Ocean. With your FAA-certified pilot, enjoy your hour-long flight with your closest partner for $1,500. And afterward, enjoy a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine to toast the day ahead.

FARMstead ED

If you want to get your hands dirty, or just experience where your SLO CAL bounty is grown, check out over 25 farm experiences. Enjoy a meal with your farmer or winemaker as you create custom cocktails or stay over at olive oil groves. SLO CAL also has luffa farms and seaweed foraging excursions.

Late Night Activities

Americana at its finest

End your night with Doc Burnstein’s ice cream and a walk along Arroyo Grande’s historic swinging bridge, or enjoy a relaxing soak in the Sycamore Mineral Springs private hot tubs. If you want a traditional beach bonfire, let Butlerz Rentals know, and they will set up the perfect nighttime sandy excursion…BYO marshmallows.

Stargazing in Cambria

if you want an after-dinner treat and the evening coastal fog hasn’t rolled in, head out stargazing. Any one of these spots will astound you with brilliant constellations and planetary views. There’s nothing like SLO CAL’s north coast for viewing the cosmos, thanks to the limited light pollution.

Art & Culture in Paso Robles

When the sun goes down, find yourself at the Vina Robles Amphitheater for one of their large stage productions or head to the Bruce Munro installation at Sensorio. Here, you will see 17,000 wine bottles illuminated next to sparkling fields with 58,000 stemmed fiber optic spheres that gently bloom with colour to create your perfect Instagram spot.