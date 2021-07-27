Kevin Costner behind the wheel of a Ford Shelby Mustang (photo by Amanda Friedman)

California Hits the Road with Kevin Costner

Visit California has enrolled Kevin Costner to promote its latest Road Trips guide. The all-new free 2021 California Road Trips guide features the Hollywood legend on the cover and includes an exclusive interview with the Oscar-winning director and actor – as well as nine dream drives from Southern California to the Shasta Cascade.

In the 52-page guide, Kevin Costner details his favourite California destinations and his love for the open road. Some of Costner’s earliest memories involve road tripping around the state, staring out the window of the family Buick as they drove to see redwoods and sequoias.

In the interview, Costner also discusses his latest venture as the co-founder of HereHear, a mobile app that enriches road trips with recorded snippets of history and storytelling.

“As travellers eagerly begin planning trips across California, this new guide serves as a valuable resource for exploring the state’s vibrant urban cities and iconic attractions, along with awe-inspiring vistas and hidden gems,” Visit California President and CEO Caroline Beteta said.

“Kevin Costner is a proud son of California, and he has a passion for the state’s history and natural wonders that make the state the world’s ultimate road trip destination.”

Nine Classic Road Trips

The 2021 California Road Trips guide includes useful information to help travellers embark on an epic adventure.

Organised by geography, the publication showcases nine detailed itineraries: three originate in Southern California, three begin in the San Francisco Bay Area and three start in Sacramento.

Each trip calls out hidden gems, scenic overlooks and great places to eat up and down the state.

Road trips starting in Southern California:

SoCal Trifecta takes travellers on an adventure to coastal cities, an alpine playground and the sun-drenched desert.

Central Coast Escape features sun-splashed beaches, whitewashed missions and the iconic Hearst Castle.

San Diego Sojourn showcases breathtaking ocean views and vibrant towns before heading east to reveal otherworldly desert landscapes.

Road trips starting in the San Francisco Bay Area:

Golden Gate to Big Trees takes travellers from San Francisco to the northwestern corner of the state, on a trip that includes oysters, whale watching opportunities and majestic redwoods.

Bounty & Beauty explores the fertile Central Valley en route to experiencing three amazing parks including Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks.

Spectacular Highway 1 showcases key stops along America’s most famous cliff-hugging highway.

Road trips starting in Sacramento:

Foothills to Tahoe features enchanting Gold Rush towns and North America’s largest alpine lake.

Northern Grandeur Adventure takes road trippers past a cinematic landscape of wonders in “UpState California.”

Wine to Waterfalls includes stops in the Napa Valley and Sonoma County, and then winds its way to the jaw-dropping natural beauty of Yosemite National Park.

In addition to the detailed itineraries, the guide also includes tips on how to rent the perfect vehicle to match trip types.

The 2021 California Road Trips guide is available for free online here. The Visit California Visitors Guide is also available for free online here.