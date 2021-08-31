News

Cafe Blue’s End of Summer Party Gets a New Date

Café Blue has decided to extend its ‘End of Summer’ party due to an overwhelming response – and the needs of attendees getting their kids ready to go back to school!

The party will now be held a week later, on 8 September at 10.15am, but the fabulous competition remains the same.

Thanks to Declan and Isabel and Shannon Airport there are three fabulous prizes on offer: two tickets each to Malaga, Budapest and Gran Canaria.

All you have to do to be in with a chance to win is:

  1. Email [email protected] telling her you wish to enter the competition and she’ll put your name on the Wheel of Fortune
  2. Make sure you’re in Cafe Blue at 10.15am on 8 September for the live spin of the wheel.
  3. Wear a summer hat!

Cafe Blue is very grateful to Declan and Isabel for their generous support and wonderful prizes – a fine way to end the summer on a high note!

Don’t delay – get an email out to Isabel today!

NOT A MEMBER OF CAFE BLUE? NO PROBLEM

To join Cafe Blue, join the Blue Insurance Trade Facebook page and then join the Café Blue coffee mornings (when you are available, work comes first! email Jeanette Taylor)

