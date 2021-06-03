Café Blue Offers Chance to Spin the Wheel and Win Two Flights to Lanzarote

Blue Insurance’s Café Blue has teamed up with the Spanish Tourism Office in Ireland to offer agents the chance to win two flights to Lanzarote and a three-night stay in Puerto del Carmen.

On Wednesday, 9 June at 10.15am Café Blue will spin its ‘Wheel of Fortune’ live, and all you have to do make sure your name is on the wheel is the following:

Send an email to [email protected] , telling her you want to enter this amazing competition from Café Blue Join the Blue Insurance Trade Facebook page and then join the Café Blue coffee mornings (when you are available, work comes first! email Jeanette Taylor) Be on Café Blue zoom next Wednesday 9 June to watch the live spin where they will announce the winner.

The prize is courtesy of the Spanish Tourism Office and includes two flights to Lanzarote with a three-night stay in a Superior room in the Seaside Los Jameos Playa Hotel in Puerto Del Carmen.

Café Blue is a happy informal space where the trade can stay connected and discuss lots of fun topics. It is open every Wednesday morning from 10.15-10.45am.

The link to join will be forwarded to you once you email [email protected] with your email address and get added to its growing list; don’t forget to bring your coffee or tea!