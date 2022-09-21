SEARCH
Butlin's Bought By Founding Owners

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Holiday camp business Butlin’s original owners, the Harris family have bought the business back for £300m.

Blackstone and Bourne Leisure have agreed to sell it back after it changed hands in January 2021.

Opened in 1936 by Billy Butlin, it operates three parks in Minehead, Bognor Regis and in Skegness.

The Harris family still have a stake in Haven and Warner Leisure owner Bourne Leisure.

Butlin’s sees approximately 1.5m guests a year.

Paul Harris, for Harris Family Trusts, said it was “delighted to reaffirm our love for Butlin’s and once again be the new owners of this great brand.”

