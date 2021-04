Business Class Bounce: Future Flyers will Pay to Sit Up Front as Treat and Covid Refuge

Business class was that silent and spacious sanctuary for the well-heeled, at least until the pandemic destroyed global aviation. But as flights creep back, this once-exclusive haven is being invaded, by the masses.

Flush with cash and a record number of air miles after a year on the ground, leisure travellers in places where travel has been picking up are splurging on premium seats for their first trips back.

