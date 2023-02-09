SEARCH
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to Open Tallest and Fastest Ride on February 27

By Geoff Percival
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced that Serengeti Flyer, the world’s tallest and fastest ride of its kind, will open on February 27.

With each swing, riders will soar higher and higher above Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s expansive 65-acre Serengeti Plain while experiencing multiple negative-G moments before plunging back toward the Earth.

Serengeti Flyer will feature twin duelling arms that soar progressively higher, reaching speeds of 68 mph and a maximum height of 135 feet at the ride’s peak.

Guests will be seated back-to-back in rows of 10 across two gondolas, allowing for 40 guests to experience the ride at once.

