Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Vibrant Event Line-up for 2023

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just announced their exciting line-up of events for 2023, offering guests options including seasonal festivities, a line-up of concerts and events included with park admission and attractions such as the award-winning Iron Gwazi and the new Serengeti Flyer opening in Spring 2023.

Here we look at some options from now until early summer 2023.

Mardi Gras

January 14 – March 5 (select dates)

Inspired by the vibrant colours and delectable flavours of New Orleans’ biggest celebration, Mardi Gras at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will transport guests to a festive realm of bayou-inspired fanfare featuring Cajun-inspired culinary delights, a lively parade with new festive characters, multicoloured beads, an authentic brass band playing live and spirited entertainment offerings for the entire family. Mardi Gras is included with daily park admission.

Real Music Series

January 17 – February 26 (weekly; Tuesdays-Sundays)

Busch Gardens’ longest-running concert series returns with All-New acts! The Stanleyville Theater will host fantastic live performances including artistic renditions of some of the best-known classic rock, rhythm & blues, and pop bands. Real Music Series is included with daily park admission.

Jan. 17 – 22 New! – The Kings of Queen Jan. 24 – 29 New! – Face 2 Face, Elton & Billy Jan. 31 – Feb. 5 New! – Foreigners Journey Feb. 7 – 12 New! – Steve Michaels as Elvis Feb. 14 – 19 New! – Direct from Sweden the Music of ABBA Feb. 21 – 26 New! – The Purple Xperience

Sesame Street® Kids’ Weekends

January 27 – February 12; April 28 – May 21 (Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Sesame Street® Kids’ Weekends at Busch Gardens is the place for kids and parents to join in on the fun. Now including Fridays, families have an additional option to meet and greet their favourite furry friends at the Sesame Street Safari of Fun area for story time, interactive dance parties, arts & crafts and much more. New limited-time festivities happen each weekend of the event, all included with park admission.

Food & Wine Festival

March 10 – May 21 (select dates) Each weekend from March 10 through May 21, the Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival offers delectable dishes to pair with wines, craft brews and cocktails. While indulging in the event’s vibrant culinary delights, guests will also enjoy some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. The event and all concerts are included with daily park admission.

Cinco de Mayo

May 5 – 7 (Friday – Sunday)

Guests can enjoy tasty Mexican cuisine, authentic music and festive entertainment while celebrating Cinco de Mayo at Busch Gardens. Included with daily park admission.

Viva la Música

May 5 – 21 (Friday, May 5; Saturdays and Sundays) Busch Gardens Tampa Bay hosts a celebration of Hispanic music food and culture from May 5 – 21. Every Saturday and Sunday, plus Cinco de Mayo, guests can dance to live musical performances from award-winning Latin artists, authentic cuisine and more. Viva la Música is included with daily park admission.