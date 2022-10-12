Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Serengeti Flyer as New 2023 Attraction

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay today announced Serengeti Flyer as the park’s all-new 2023 attraction.

Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay is a terrific family adventure park, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world.

It is a unique blend of thrilling rides, an AZA-accredited zoo with thousands of animals representing more than 200 species, and exciting seasonal events all year providing unrivalled experiences for guests of every age.

Serengeti Flyer will be the world’s tallest and fastest ride of its kind, upon opening there in spring 2023.

With each swing, riders will soar higher and higher above Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s expansive 65-acre Serengeti Plain while experiencing multiple negative-G moments before plunging back toward the Earth.

Serengeti Flyer will feature twin duelling arms that soar progressively higher reaching speeds of 68 mph and a maximum height of 135 feet at the ride’s peak.

Guests will be seated back-to-back in rows of 10 across two gondolas, allowing for 40 guests to experience the ride at once.

”Serengeti Flyer’s thrilling ride experience is bound to provide riders with a pulse-pounding encounter that can only be found at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay,” said Neal Thurman, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “We believe that Serengeti Flyer will be the perfect high-thrill addition to our world-class portfolio of attractions including Iron Gwazi, the Golden Ticket Award Winner for the Best New Roller Coaster in 2022.”