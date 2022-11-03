Busch Gardens Christmas Town Celebrates its 10th Anniversary with an Irish Twist

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, Busch Gardens Christmas Town returns as the longest holiday celebration in the Tampa Bay area.

Christmas Town joyfully bundles millions of twinkling lights, uplifting shows, iconic holiday light displays, culinary delights and award-winning attractions such Iron Gwazi every day from 14 November through to 9 January.

Running for 57 consecutive days, the beloved event is included with park admission. Some of the all-new activities that make this year’s Christmas Town its biggest celebration yet include:

Holiday in the Sky – The evening sky comes to life with a colourful display of festive fireworks while an added spectacular water fountain show dances to the rhythm of a reimagined soundtrack with classic holiday tunes. Holiday in the Sky will take place on the Festival Field on select event nights.

Christmas with the Celts – A wonderful combination of Christmas Carols and Irish dance will captivate guests with the spirited and energetic entertainment of Christmas with the Celts. The renowned group of vocalists, musicians and dancers will perform live at Stanleyville Theater’s stage Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 16 December through to 25 December.

Land of the Sweets – At this sweet winter wonderland, guests will find the Sugar Plum ballerina stilt walker and her Cavalier soldier, the newest characters to join the Sugar Plum Princess in her magnificent new realm.

