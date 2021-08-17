¡Buenos Días, Barcelona! Royal Caribbean Makes Long-Awaited Return to Western Mediterranean

Harmony of the Seas set sail from its new summer home in Barcelona, Spain yesterday (16 August), marking Royal Caribbean International’s return to Western Europe.

The Oasis Class ship – Royal Caribbean’s largest class of ship – embarked with guests on the first of a series of seven-night cruises around the Western Mediterranean.

From August to October, the ship will visit Palma de Mallorca, Spain, before sailing to Italy, where guests can make excursions to Florence, Rome and Naples.

Guests can also choose to begin their vacation in Italy and sail roundtrip from Rome.

Ben Bouldin, vice president for EMEA, Royal Caribbean International, commented: “We are delighted to welcome back another ship to our European lineup this summer with the return of the award-winning Harmony of the Seas.

“Harmony is an incredibly popular ship and one of the most revolutionary in our fleet, so families are in for a summer of adventure.”

Health and Safety Measures for Harmony of the Seas

Royal Caribbean requires all crew members and guests 18 years of age and older to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Children younger than the eligible age can sail with a negative test result and must follow other health and safety protocols.

The cruise line’s health measures, such has vaccine and testing requirements, are available here on the Royal Caribbean website and listed by point of departure.

Royal Caribbean is in ongoing discussions with multiple national, state and local health and government authorities around the world regarding the various requirements for all upcoming sailings.