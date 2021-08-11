Budget Startup Norse Atlantic Airways Targets Transatlantic Service in 2022

New low-cost airline Norse Atlantic Airways has announced plans to launch transatlantic flights in early 2022.

The Scandi start-up wants to operate services from London, Oslo and Paris to New York, Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale.

“We strongly believe that there is a need for a new and innovative airline serving the low-cost intercontinental market with modern, more environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient aircraft as the world gradually reopens,” said Norse CEO Bjørn Tore Larsen.

Our plans are on track and operations will commence when travel restrictions are lifted and demand for transatlantic travel is back.”

“Based on the current situation, we anticipate that all our 15 Dreamliners will be flying customers between Europe and the U.S. next summer.

We will launch our ticket sales approximately three months prior to first flight and will offer exciting destinations that have proven to be attractive,” Larsen added.

The airline will start a recruitment drive for pilots and crew by the end of this year.