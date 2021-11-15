Budget airline Scoot launches service from London to Bangkok and Singapore

In a timely boost for Thai tourism, Singapore Airline’s budget carrier Scoot will fly a new direct service from London Gatwick to Bangkok and then onwards to Singapore.

Scoot becomes the first low-cost carrier to fly non-stop between London and Bangkok, and will complement the existing service from London Heathrow to Singapore by Scoot’s parent, Singapore Airlines.

The new service will begin on 16 December 2021 aboard a widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliner and be followed by

three-times weekly seasonal scheduled services from March 2022, with a further review and potential increase in frequency based on demand and regulatory approval.

The carrier will offer both Economy and ScootPlus cabins, and include features such as in-flight wi-fi and the ability to upgrade to Scoot Plus or to Scoot-in-Silence – Scoot’s offering of a quiet-zone.

Mr. Campbell Wilson, Scoot’s Chief Executive Officer, said “The progressive relaxation

international borders presents new opportunities for airlines and travellers alike.

“With the ability to now travel quarantine-free between the United Kingdom and Thailand, Scoot is excited to

introduce the only low-cost option between Bangkok and London offering our unique

combination of great value and great experience with a touch of Scootitude.”