Brussels Airlines Teams Up with Eurovision for Safety Video

Brussels Airlines has teamed up with Hooverphonic, Belgium’s 2021 Eurovision entrant to create a musical safety video.

Hooverphonic has jazzed up the usual instructions about life jackets, emergency exits and oxygen masks by singing through the instructions, complete with a colourful video based on the creative work of Belgian surrealist René Magritte.

“Safety is our priority but that is not a synonym for bland at Brussels Airlines. For years we have tried to attract the attention of our passengers with humour and creativity”, said Michel Morieux, Head of Marketing for Brussels Airlines.

It’s not the first time the airline has tried something different with its safety briefings. Previous efforts have included cartoons and a video featuring the national football team.

Hooverphonic, who came 19th in the 2021 competition said they thought writing a tune about safety instructions ‘would be impossible’, but they managed it in the end!