“Brooklyn like a New Yorker” with NYC & Company

New Brooklyn Travel Guide Showcases Borough’s multicultural appeal and authentic experiences.

NYC & Company today announced a new Get Local NYC campaign. The new initiative kicks off with a new Brooklyn travel guide, inviting visitors to Brooklyn Like a New Yorker. Subsequent travel guides covering exploration in the Bronx, Manhattan, Staten Island and Queens will follow, with one borough featured per month. For further details, visit nycgo.com/getlocal.

NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon said, “From world-class art at the Brooklyn Museum to Black-owned businesses in Little Caribbean and Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn is a spectacular place to sightsee, dine, shop and experience life in New York City just the way New Yorkers do. We welcome the world to Brooklyn Like a New Yorker.”

Brooklyn Opens Up 6–6-2020 @ Julienne Schaer

Brooklyn Travel Guide

Brooklyn offers everything from world-famous sites like Coney Island and the Brooklyn Bridge to welcoming neighborhoods where visitors can learn about Black history, enjoy authentic ethnic food and marvel at beautifully preserved architecture from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

HOTELS: Hotels in Brooklyn range from 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, a luxury high-rise in Dumbo with waterfront views, to boutique hotels in Williamsburg like the Wythe Hotel, The Hoxton, Hotel Indigo, Hotel Le Jolie and The William Vale. Downtown properties include the New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge, Holiday Inn Brooklyn Downtown, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Hilton Brooklyn New York, Ace Hotel Brooklyn and Nu Hotel. Bedford-Stuyvesant offers The Brooklyn, Hotel RL Brooklyn and a Best Western Plus Arena, while Bushwick is home to the Bklyn House Hotel.

RESTAURANTS: Brooklyn has thousands, from Michelin-starred spots like Aska to hipster cafés like the vegan Vspot to family-owned ethnic food eateries, including Asian and Latin food in Sunset Park, Polish food in Greenpoint and Caribbean delights in Flatbush (aka Little Caribbean). There’s pizza by the slice everywhere and barbecue is now a Brooklyn fare too, with outstanding BBQ joints like Hometown and Pig Beach. Brooklyn also earned eight James Beard nominations this year, including for Ursula in Crown Heights and for a rebirth of the historic steakhouse Gage & Tollner.

MAJOR ATTRACTIONS: Brooklyn is home to famous attractions, from Coney Island to the Brooklyn Bridge. Architecture buffs will want to explore the historic districts of Bedford-Stuyvesant and Park Slope. Culture vultures should check out the Brooklyn Museum and Brooklyn Academy of Music. And nature lovers will marvel at urban green spaces like Prospect Park, Green-Wood Cemetery and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, famous for its springtime cherry blossoms.

NIGHTLIFE: Whether a fan of indie rock concerts, guitar-playing folk singers, or pulsing dance clubs, Brooklyn has nightlife for all. Sugar Hill Supper Club in Bed-Stuy has a live DJ as well as jazz and blues and counts Mayor Eric Adams as a regular. In Bushwick, Brooklyn Made is a new venue for rock and indie music; Nowadays is an indoor-outdoor club; and Elsewhere has three stories of dance floors and stages with a focus on underground music. Barbès in Park Slope is a tiny bar with an eclectic calendar featuring jazz, world music and more. In Williamsburg, Skinny Dennis is a honky-tonk bar for country and roots music, while Brooklyn Steel and Music Hall of Williamsburg are acclaimed rock clubs. Warsaw, located in a ballroom in the former Polish National Home in Greenpoint, might be the only club where visitors can rock out while eating blintzes and kielbasa.

LGBTQ+: Brooklyn has long been a welcoming place for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers. And when it comes to partying, Brooklyn’s gay bars and dance clubs rival any in the City, hosting drag shows, karaoke, comedy and, of course, fabulous dance parties. Venues include C’mon Everybody, a music and live arts space in Bed-Stuy; Ginger’s Bar, a friendly lesbian bar in Park Slope; Xstasy Bar & Lounge, which gets a Latino crowd in Sunset Park; and Metropolitan and Macri Park in Williamsburg. In Bushwick, nightspots include Happyfun Hideaway, a tiki disco dive bar; Mood Ring, an astrology-themed bar; The Vault dance club; and House of Yes, where patrons get a “consent talk” at the door plus themed shows like Dirty Circus and Cirque Nouveau.

THE BROOKLYN BRIDGE, DUMBO, BROOKLYN HEIGHTS: Walking across the Brooklyn Bridge is a thrill worthy of any bucket list. When it opened in 1883, it was the longest suspension bridge in the world and an engineering marvel. With its soaring Gothic arches and delicate filigree of cables, it remains a work of stunning beauty. For the best views, take the subway to the Brooklyn side (A or C to High Street) and walk back across to Manhattan. For further information on exploring Brooklyn, visit nycgo.com/brooklyn.

