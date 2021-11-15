Brno to host Traverse 2022, Europe’s largest digital content creator conference

CzechTourism has announced the city of Brno will host the 9th edition of the Traverse Conference. Traverse 22, the largest conference for digital content creators in Europe, will take place from the 13-18 September 2022.

About the Traverse conference

The Traverse Conference is an educational platform for the online community, dozens of seminars and presentations on online marketing and content creation will take place over the conference. Each year, the Traverse Conference attracts hundreds of digital content creators from around the world.

For the first time ever the Traverse Conference will be held in Central Europe as the Czech Republic takes centre stage in the global travel industry. The conference also includes subsequent sightseeing tours in the regions, where bloggers and influencers will also have a chance to discover the entire Czech Republic. Previous hosts of the Traverse Conference have included Trentino, Rotterdam and Palma de Mallorca.

Katarina Hobbs, CzechTourism’s UK and Ireland Director, said: “Our foreign representation in the UK has been cooperating with Traverse events for several years on various projects. The idea to hold their flagship conference in the Czech Republic was born in 2018, when we had our first meeting at the World Travel Market with representatives of the City of Brno.

“They were very excited about the idea. Intensive discussions took place during 2019, however, the pandemic changed our plans. We are extremely happy that we succeeded with the candidacy and we are very much looking forward to the preparations for such a fantastic event.”

Brno is a modern city of incredible architecture, history, diverse culture and gastronomy. The city is home to a host of buzzing bars, restaurants and coffee shops, delicately placed within the city’s combination of modernist and Gothic architecture, surrounded by the rolling landscapes and vineyards of Moravia.

Tickets for Traverse 22 will go on sale later in November.

See here for more information about the conference.