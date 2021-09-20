Brittany Ferries Welcome Relaxing of UK Travel Restrictions

Brittany Ferries welcomes the latest relaxing of travel restrictions in the UK.

Last week, new rules regarding international travel were introduced which will see an end to pre-departure tests for fully vaccinated travellers.

From 4th October, fully vaccinated travellers won’t need a pre-departure test before arrival into England from France and Spain. Later in October, the PCR test (which is typically taken on Day 2) will be replaced by a cheaper later flow test.

Paul Acheson, Sales and Marketing Director at Brittany Ferries, said “We welcome many of the changes that have been announced today, which should make it a lot cheaper and a lot easier to travel abroad.”

“For Covid-weary Brit, freedom to travel has been the final locked door waiting to be opened by the government. However, the entire travel industry which is already on its knees desperately needs clarification on timing for the introduction of simpler and cheaper lateral flow tests. This requirement for returning travellers must begin before the start of the October half-term break.”

Relaxing of Restrictions

Under the new restrictions, the traffic light system for international travel is to be scrapped in the UK.

From October 4, there will be a single red list of countries from where travellers to England must stay in mandatory quarantine. Eight countries have also been removed from the UK’s red list. These are Turkey, Pakistan, the Maldives, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh and Kenya. These changes will take effect on 22 September.

The widely expected move comes amid intense pressure from the travel industry to relax restrictions after another summer hit by coronavirus controls.

Unvaccinated passengers returning from non-red countries from 4 October will still need to take pre-departure tests, as well as PCR tests throughout their stay.