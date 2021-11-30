Brittany Ferries takes delivery of Salamanca

Brittany Ferries today took delivery of its next vessel Salamanca.

Senior executives including CEO Christophe Mathieu attended the hand-over ceremony in Sweden at the head office of construction partners Stena RoRo. Delivery refers to the transfer of ownership from ship builder to end user, rather than a voyage.

“Fleet renewal is key to our business strategy,” said Christophe Mathieu, CEO Brittany Ferries speaking from Sweden. “It is one of the pillars that will drive our recovery from the Covid crisis and deliver another successful 50 years for Brittany Ferries.

“So it is with gratitude that we thank our partners at Stena RoRo and everyone involved in her construction. From customers and suppliers, to the crew that will sail with her, we all look forward to welcoming Salamanca to the Brittany Ferries family ahead of her sister ship Santoña a year later.”

Sea Trials

Salamanca recently completed sea trials. The tests took place on the Yellow Sea in China, with the ship under power by liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the first time.

Salamanca’s sea trials

Closer to home, preparation for her arrival in February 2022 is well under way. Brittany Ferries’ French crews are busy training. A dedicated LNG simulator opened at the company’s Atalante training centre in St Malo and has been used to train staff for the last two months.

Next Gen Ships

Salamanca is the next ship in Brittany Ferries’ fleet renewal programme and the first to be powered by LNG. She is one of four new vessels to come in the years ahead, following the arrival of Galicia last December.

First LNG Bunkering trial in shipyard

Salamanca and Santoña will be powered by LNG. Two hybrid LNG-electric vessels will follow in 2024/2025 as replacements for Bretagne (constructed in 1989) and Normandie (1992). The hybrids will carry passengers on routes connecting France with the UK and will be shore-side power ready.

Commenting on preparations for her arrival Mathieu added, “Our training centre at Atalante in St Malo is a state-of-the-art facility that was opened in 2019. It is equipping our sailors with the tools they need to be ready for Salamanca and her sister ships in the years to come.”

Jean-Marc Roué, president Brittany Ferries added: “Continued investment is necessary to ensure that we do not fall behind in the renewal of our fleet. More efficient and competitive ships are the guarantee of our recovery.”