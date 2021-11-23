Brittany Ferries restores fast cross-channel service

French ferry company Brittany Ferries is restoring its fast UK to France cross-Channel ferry route for 2022.

The summer service – the fastest on the Western Channel – was suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic.

From late May until early September 2022, the Normandy port of Cherbourg will be linked with the south coast ports of Portsmouth in Hampshire and Poole in Dorset, with weekend departures linking the UK and France in just 2 hours 30 minutes.

The fast service, will operate from 27 May–5 June and from 15 July–4 September on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. It will depart from Portsmouth at 07:00, arriving at Cherbourg at 11:00. A return service will depart Cherbourg at 11:45, arriving at Poole at 13:15.

The sailings will be operated on Brittany Ferries’ behalf by Condor Ferries using its fast ferry Condor Liberation.

The service will complement Brittany Ferries’ conventional car-ferry sailings from Poole to Cherbourg which will resume on 28 March 2022, having also been suspended in 2020 due to reduced demand during the pandemic.

Condor Liberation carries 850 passengers and 200 cars. A wide range of onboard facilities comes as standard. The ship offers several spacious open seating lounges, meanwhile for an extra fee, a Club Lounge is available offering luxurious reclining seats, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary hot drinks. Condor Liberation also offers an extensive duty-free shop, bistro café and bars.