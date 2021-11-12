Brittany Ferries reports surge in booking for summer 2022

Brittany Ferries has reported an increase in bookings for summer 2022.

The company navigated a rough period following the pandemic but an increase in reservations has brought some optimism.

In a statement, the company said that by the end of last month, 188,878 passengers had booked trips for July to September 2022. This is a 48% increase from the 2020 summer season.

Reservations on routes between Ireland and France are currently up 234% and reservations on the Rosslare and Spain routes are up 80%.

Company CEO Christophe Mathieu said, “The storm clouds are beginning to lift and I welcome the boost in reservations for next year,”.

“We are so grateful to our loyal customers. The support of the French government combined with the loyalty of our Irish and British customers will allow us to continue the beautiful voyage of this company.”