Brittany Ferries Ready to Welcome Irish Holidaymakers Back on Board

With non-essential international travel set to reopen for Ireland from 19 July, Brittany Ferries is urging Irish holidaymakers to consider ferry travel as the “best option for travelling abroad this summer.”

The company, whose main passenger service in­ Ireland operates from Cork to Roscoff, says booking numbers are looking positive with over 600 passengers due to travel from Cork on flagship cruise ferry, Pont-Aven on Saturday, 24 July but there is still plenty of availability for anyone looking to get away this summer.

“We want to remind people of all the great reasons to travel by ferry this summer,” said Hugh Bruton, Brittany Ferries General Manager for Ireland.

“Taking the ferry means there’s no need to mingle in a busy terminal building, or arrivals hall, alongside passengers from multiple destinations.

“Drive on-board in your own car, then head straight to a cabin which is fed by fresh sea air. Step outside on deck, visit a bar, restaurant or shop, and do so while social distancing in safety and comfort. This is the modern ferry experience and it’s why we urge everyone to consider a sail-and-stay holiday in 2021.”