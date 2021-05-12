Brits Won’t Need Covid Test to Enter Spain

British visitors to Spain will be able to enter without a Covid test from May 20, according to the Spanish tourism minister.

Reyes Maroto said that the testing requirement will be abolished from May 20 and credits the UK’s ongoing vaccine rollout and falling infection rate for the change of policy.

Spain, however, is on the UK’s ‘amber’ list, which means no leisure travel is permitted and returning visitors must self-isolate for 10 days as well as provide a negative PCR test before arrival, and then again on or before day 2 and on or after day 8.

Ms Maroto hopes that the move by Spain will provide a major boost for the country’s decimated tourist economy, as more than 18 million Brits visited the country in 2019.

As for Spain being on the amber list, Ms Maroto said the country needs to bring down the infection rate if it is to move onto the green list, where leisure travel is permitted.