British Virgin Islands Scraps COVID-19 Testing Requirements

The British Virgin Islands will no longer need visitors to present a negative COVID-19 test result to gain entry. Previously, regardless of vaccination status, passengers were required to present proof of a negative rapid antigen or PCR test taken 48 hours prior to arrival or present a document issued by a licensed medical professional certifying COVID-19 recovery within 90 days prior to arrival.

Minister for Health and Social Development Marlon Penn said: “Currently the statistics are revealing that the virus is having a very minimal impact on those affected and the mortality rates have decreased significantly. That is why we feel at this stage we can re-open the borders and return to pre-COVID normal with regards to travel to the territory,”