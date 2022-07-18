SEARCH
HomeNewsBritish Virgin Islands Scraps COVID-19 Testing Requirements
News

British Virgin Islands Scraps COVID-19 Testing Requirements

Jack Goddard
By Jack Goddard
0
8

The British Virgin Islands will no longer need visitors to present a negative COVID-19 test result to gain entry. Previously, regardless of vaccination status, passengers were required to present proof of a negative rapid antigen or PCR test taken 48 hours prior to arrival or present a document issued by a licensed medical professional certifying COVID-19 recovery within 90 days prior to arrival.

Minister for Health and Social Development Marlon Penn said: “Currently the statistics are revealing that the virus is having a very minimal impact on those affected and the mortality rates have decreased significantly. That is why we feel at this stage we can re-open the borders and return to pre-COVID normal with regards to travel to the territory,”

Minister for Health and Social Development, Marlon Penn
Jack Goddard
Jack Goddard
I have joined the ITTN team after working in many different disciplines across my career. Having worked in a solicitor’s office, the bar trade, and the travel industry. I bring a young and fresh dynamic to our editorial team.
Previous articleLondon to Dublin Coach Service Resumes
Next articleSpain to Make Some Rail Travel Free from September

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie