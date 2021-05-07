British Airways’s New Ad is All About You

British Airways marks its return to the skies with a new ad campaign that puts its staff and customers at the centre of everything they do. The new ad, ‘You Make US Fly’, will air for the first time tonight, May 7, and is all about the airline’s staff getting back to work with a real sense of urgency.

The actors are all actual British Airways staff, who volunteered to feature in the campaign.

The first person we see in the ad is Helen Wetton, British Airways’ 777 Captain, who said: “I am tremendously proud to have been involved in creating this advert with British Airways. I played my own role as a female Captain who springs out of bed and races to get to work. I am so excited to get back to doing what I love and flying our customers around the world again, when the time is right.”

The ad – and the behind-the-scenes video that accompanies it – seeks to convey the sense of relief and urgency about finally getting back to work. It’s a sentiment very much in keeping with the times.

“There is a sense of huge anticipation from colleagues across the airline who are preparing to return to work after a very difficult year,” said British Airways’ CEO Sean Doyle.

“The story illustrates the pride that our people tell me they’re feeling at the thought of seeing our planes in the sky once again and having the opportunity to welcome and serve our customers, to reunite them with their friends and relatives. The excitement is palpable.”