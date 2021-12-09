British Airways will become first airline to use sustainable fuel

British Airways will become the first airline in the world to use sustainable aviation fuel from next year.

Thousands of tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) will be produced to power a number of its flights from early 2022.

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is a lower carbon-intensity fuel that can be produced from renewable feedstocks. It can reduce lifecycle CO2 emissions by over 80% compared to traditional jet fuel.

SAF is growing in popularity among major airlines as they attempt to lower their greenhouse gas emissions.

The company struck a deal with Phillips 66 Limited, which will produce sustainable jet fuel for use on commercial flights in early 2022.

The airline will purchase enough sustainable fuel to reduce lifecycle CO 2 emissions by almost 100,000 tonnes, which is the equivalent of powering 700 net zero CO 2 emissions flights between London and New York.

British Airways has pledged to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The airline’s parent company, International Airlines Group (IAG), is investing $400 million over the next 20 years into the development of SAF.