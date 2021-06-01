News

British Airways Trials IATA Travel Pass

British Airways Trials IATA Travel Pass

British Airways will begin trialling digital travel solution, IATA Travel Pass, on flights from Heathrow to Geneva and Zurich in Switzerland from today, 1 June.

The new travel pass is added to two other digital solutions being tested by the airline as it continues to seek out the best solutions for its customers to ensure frictionless travel.

IAG has been working with IATA to co-develop its Travel Pass app. Earlier this month, ITTN reported that Aer Lingus was in talks with IATA to trial the app.

