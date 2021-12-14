British Airways to restart short-haul flights from London Gatwick under new airline

British Airways has launched a new short-haul airline that will fly from Gatwick Airport to holiday destinations from March next year.

A total of 35 short-haul destinations will be served, including Athens, Berlin, Faro, Ibiza, Madrid, Malaga, Santorini and Tenerife.

The subsidiary airline will operate under the British Airways name as it begins operations in early 2022.

By autumn 2022 the organisation will be managed separately under the company trading name ‘BA Euroflyer’, The brand name will remain British Airways.

Short-haul flying from Gatwick had been suspended in spring 2020 as the pandemic took hold.

Several routes were moved to Heathrow. Some of these routes will maintain at Heathrow and return to Gatwick, including Faro, Ibiza, Malaga, Marrakech and Tenerife.