British Airways to reinstate Gatwick to New York

British Airways (BA) will reinstate its Gatwick-New York route next summer.

BA will resume the daily service from 28 May 2022.

BA will find itself with new competition on the New York route. New York’s JetBlue entered the Gatwick-New York market in August, flying daily with but with fewer seats and a smaller aircraft.

Competition before the pandemic came from Norwegian, which flew a widebody Boeing 787 before it quit long-haul.

British Airways has also announced it will restart short-haul routes from Gatwick Airport under a new airline.

The subsidiary airline will operate under the British Airways name as it begins operations in early 2022.

A total of 35 short-haul destinations will be served, including Athens, Berlin, Faro, Ibiza, Madrid, Malaga, Santorini and Tenerife.