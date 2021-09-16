British Airways to Extend Services from Belfast

British Airways is extending three of its newest domestic routes – Exeter, Glasgow and Leeds – from George Best Belfast City Airport this winter season.

Customers will also be able to book direct to Birmingham as the airline further extends its UK network. Customers can book on BA.com from today with travel between 31 October 2021 and 26 March 2022.

Flights to Birmingham will operate twice daily, increasing to three times a day on Thursday and Friday. Flights to Exeter, Glasgow and Leeds will increase compared to the Summer season at 4, 13 and 10 a week respectively.

This is in addition to the airline’s London City Airport service that operates up to three times daily from Belfast City Airport and its up to four times daily service to London Heathrow.

The airline is also launching a new route to Salzburg, operating from London City and Southampton. Offering customers a new destination idea for skiing this Winter, flights operate twice a week from London City, on Friday and Saturday from 10 December 2021, and once a week from Southampton, on Saturday from 11 December 2021. Return fares start from £109 from London City and £75 from Southampton.

Tom Stoddart, Managing Director of BA CityFlyer which operates the routes, said: “This year has shown how much customers want to stay connected with the rest of the UK. We’re responding to the customer demand we saw over the last few months by extending some of our newest UK routes from Belfast City Airport.“

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, added: “British Airways has a longstanding presence at Belfast City Airport, and its introduction of regional services earlier this year has been strongly welcomed by our passengers who know and enjoy the excellent BA product.

“This latest increase in frequency is superb news for those who want to plan ahead and book winter staycations or weekend breaks in Birmingham, Exeter, Glasgow or Leeds. The convenient flight times will also be attractive to business travellers who can avail of same day returns.”