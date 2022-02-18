British Airways to add extra flight to Newark from Heathrow

A new daytime flight from New York Newark to Heathrow is being launched by British Airways.

The third daily transatlantic service will take off from June 6, at 7.55am local time.

The flight will depart Heathrow at 7.10pm, also allowing travellers to spend the day in London before flying to Newark.

BA described the additional flight as “a convenient option” for travellers wishing to spend an extra night in the New York area before departing on business or leisure, or for those travellers who wish to arrive in the evening in London to spend the night at home or their hotel.

A networks and alliances director Neil Chernoff said: “We are pleased to be launching our third daily flight from Newark, to further strengthen our New York–London schedule.

“The convenient morning departure is popular with customers who might prefer having an extra night in New York or arriving in London in the evening to start their following day more refreshed.

The airline is also resuming its daytime service from New York JFK next month.