British Airways Teams up with Jetstar to Provide Greater Connectivity in Asia

British Airways has partnered with Jetstar Asia to offer greater connectivity from Changi Airport in Singapore.

BA customers can now connect to Bangkok, Clark, Ho Chi Minh (Saigon), Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Penang, Phnom Penh, Phuket and Surabaya with baggage checked through from initial departure in London.

Passengers will be met by British Airways or Jetstar Asia team members on arrival in Singapore and handed over their onward boarding pass.

Customers will then be guided to a transit holding area in the terminal where they wait for the flight departure.

Noella Ferns, British Airways’ Head of Sales, Asia Pacific, said, “We are delighted to be able to offer new travel options on Jetstar Asia to customers connecting via Singapore to cities that are currently connected by direct British Airways flights.

“We welcome this opportunity as it provides our customers great flexibility and options to travel to their favourite destinations in Asia.

“The safety of our customers and colleagues has always been at the heart of everything we do.

“We have introduced a range of precautionary measures onboard our flights to provide stress and hassle-free travel.”

