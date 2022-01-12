British Airways suspends three US routes

British Airways has suspended three of its US routes.

Flights to New Orleans, Nashville and Baltimore routes will be halted until the summer.

All three routes resumed late last year. New Orleans and Nashville will be halted this weekend (15 and 16 January), with Baltimore ceasing on Monday 17 January. They are set to resume in April and May.

BA said: “Like other airlines, due to the continuing Coronavirus pandemic we are operating a reduced and dynamic schedule. We apologise to customers whose travel plans are disrupted”

Customers who are unable to travel, or choose not to, can also continue to change their flights or request a voucher for future use as part of the airline’s Book with Confidence policy.