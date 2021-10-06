News

British Airways Set to Operate Biggest Schedule Since March 2020

British Airways is set to operate its biggest schedule since March 2020 over the next few months.

The airline will initially fly to a number of short-haul destinations, before departing for Miami, Los Angeles and Dubai in November.

It follows the announcement that vaccinated visitors will be able to travel to the United States from November. The airline is set to fly to 23 US airports this winter with up to 246 flights per week.

British Airways will be increasing the number of flights to major cities in the US. Flights to New York will operate five times a day and increase to eight times in December.

Services will depart for Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Toronto twice daily.

It will also restart services to Austin, Orlando, San Diego, and Las Vegas in November.

The airline has added 13,000 additional seats to its short-haul destinations which include Amsterdam, Paris and Berlin.

The ”superjumbo” Airbus A380 is also set to make a return after being grounded 18 months ago. The wide-body jet is the world’s largest airliner  and sits over 600 people.

Leona joins the ITTN team after graduating from Dublin City University with a degree in Journalism. She has a passion for travel and sport and has worked in various media roles.

