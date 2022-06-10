SEARCH
British Airways Scrap their ‘Book With Confidence’ Policy

British Airways introduced the flexible ‘Book with confidence’ policy a year ago when the pandemic was a huge threat to travel. It allowed customers to change their travel plans for any reason and with no extra cost.

The policy has been removed this week, in an action which shows confidence in the return to ‘normal travel’.

British Airways are encouraging people to make sure they have adequate insurance for travel once again.

“We offer a wide range of fares to give greater choice to our customers, and the vast majority of our tickets already provide flexibility,” said a BA spokesperson in a media statement. “If a customer’s flight is cancelled, we’ll always offer them a range of options including a full refund.”

Existing bookings will still benefit from the Book with Confidence policy, but any bookings made from June 8 will not, in additional to this BA says that booking policies would also be reviewed if a country introduces rules that could prevent passengers from entering as a result of Coronavirus.

