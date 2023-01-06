British Airways Reveals New Uniform

British Airways has revealed its new uniform, a collaboration by BA staff and British fashion designer Ozwald Boateng OBE.

The design took four years with 1,500 staff members giving input.

Chairman and CEO Sean Doyle commented on the uniform as ”an iconic representation of our brand, something that will carry us into our future, representing the very best of modern Britain and helping us deliver a great British original service for our customers ”.

BA cabin crew, pilots and check-in agents will change from their current uniform to the new one in the summer of 2023, while the airline’s engineers and ground operations agents will be first to wear the new uniform in the spring of 2023.

The old uniforms will be held in the airline’s museum.