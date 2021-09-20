News

British Airways Resumes Services to North America

British Airways is resuming its services to North America.

On October 11, flights will operate again to Austin, Philadelphia, San Diego and Denver back to London Heathrow.

Flights to Austin, Denver and Philadelphia will operate daily while flights to San Diego run just three times a week.

British Airways is the first airline to resume services to San Diego since the beginning of the pandemic.

Kimberly Becker, San Diego Regional Airport Authority President, said: “We are beyond thrilled to hear that British Airways will resume its flights between San Diego and London in October.

“London is the largest demand market between San Diego and Europe provides San Diegans with a convenient hub to connect to destinations across Europe and beyond.”

Travellers are encouraged to review international travel guidelines before flying.

 

