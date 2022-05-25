British Airways Resumes Direct Flights to Pittsburgh

The vibrant city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will be even more accessible to holidaymakers from the UK and Ireland with the reinstatement of British Airways’ direct flight from London Heathrow (LHR) to Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT). Operating year-round on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, the flight departs London at 16:45 and lands in Pittsburgh at 19:50 local time, taking eight hours 15 minutes. Fares start from £505 return.

There are plenty of exciting new reasons to visit Pittsburgh this summer and beyond. In June, the Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh will open its doors in the downtown neighbourhood. Featuring 185 guest rooms, the hotel is designed to be a community hub, with notable features including a lobby library and outdoor terrace boasting breathtaking views of the city. In October, the much anticipated Moonshot Museum will begin welcoming visitors. Pennsylvania’s first museum dedicated exclusively to space, visitors will be able to experience a real spacecraft being built in addition to hands-on activities, such as stepping inside The Lab to build a lunar rover and learning about survival in space in the Lunar Surface exhibit.

Jerad Bachar, CEO at VisitPITTSBURGH, commented: “We’re thrilled that British Airways will once more fly direct from London Heathrow to Pittsburgh. Our city has so much to offer; not only do we have new hotels and attractions on the horizon, but our existing ‘Only in Pittsburgh’ offerings, such as The Andy Warhol Museum and Wigle Whiskey, firmly cement the city as a must-visit destination for culture seekers, foodies, and everyone in between. We can’t wait for UK and Irish travellers to discover what makes Pittsburgh so special.”

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Director of Networks and Alliances, added: “We’re delighted to be returning to the vibrant city of Pittsburgh, offering the only direct route to and from London. This summer we’ll be flying to 26 cities across the US. With great fares and an extensive route network, we look forward to welcoming our customers back on board.”

For more information about Pittsburgh, visit www.visitpittsburgh.com