British Airways restarts US flights from London Gatwick

British Airways has completed its first transatlantic flight out of London Gatwick to Florida, following the reopening of US borders last week.

British Airway services to Tampa will operate three times a week.

Flights to Orlando will resume from Gatwick on 19 November.

Claire Bentley, Managing Director of British Airways Holidays, said: “Orlando and Tampa are among our most popular destinations, so we know how much our customers are looking forward to heading back. Florida is such a diverse state.”

Flights to Nashville and New Orleans will restart in December from London Heathrow.

This is the first time the airline has flown to these destinations, and from Gatwick Airport since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

British Airways is planning on operating to 23 US airports this winter, with 246 flights a week from January.