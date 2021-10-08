News

British Airways Ramps Up Services Following Red List Cuts

British Airways is to resume services to destinations that were previously on the country’s red list.

Following the shortening of the red list, the airline will soon restart services to South Africa and Mexico.

The national flag carrier is will operate daily services to Johannesburg from mid-December.

From November, it will start with three weekly flights to Cape Town before moving to a daily service in December.

BA’s services to Mexico City will be increasing to five services a week from November 6. Cancun flights will resume from October 22 and operate daily.

Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, are set to return in time for Christmas.

It follows the announcement that only seven countries will remain on its red list for international travel from October 11.

Earlier this week, British Airways announced it would be relaunching a major return to the skies.

Leona joins the ITTN team after graduating from Dublin City University with a degree in Journalism. She has a passion for travel and sport and has worked in various media roles.

