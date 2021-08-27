News

British Airways Looks to Restore Short-Haul Base at London Gatwick

British Airways is in talks to re-establish its short-haul base at London Gatwick for the first time since terminating those services in March 2020.

The carrier is in the ‘final stages of negotiations’ with unions and the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) on a plan that would “create a number of much needed new pilot jobs,” according to Martin Chalk, acting general secretary of BALPA.

Although British Airways will not comment further on the plan, some sources are saying CEO Sean Doyle is keen to introduce a budget operation to the Sussex airport that would challenge easyJet.

A possible name for the offshoot airline is British Airways Express, which would use the same staff, aircraft and slots that were in place before the pandemic.

The unconfirmed plan is for the new subsidiary to begin operations by March 2022.

 

