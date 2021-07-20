News

British Airways Launches Handy Entry Requirement Tool

British Airways is now offering a branded version of the Sherpa tool for individuals to use to easily understand entry requirements for their journey.

Customers can quickly and easily check the requirements by country with a simple click and then navigating halfway down the page to check travel requirements (under the blue globe banner)

The information is updated daily and customers can check up to date information right up to their departure date.

You can access the site directly here.

Also a link to this page has been added to BATT too.

