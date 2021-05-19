News

British Airways Introduces ‘Forty Winks’ Sleep Pods

British Airways Introduces ‘Forty Winks’ Sleep Pods

British Airways has introduced new, futuristic sleep pods in its Galleries First Lounge at Heathrow Terminal 5. The seven pods are in a space nicknamed the ‘Forty Winks’ zone.

The pods are pretty slick too: recline into the ‘zero gravity position’ and reduce pressure on your cardiac system. At the touch of a button, a guided relaxation session or a soundtrack of specifically composed sleep music plays through internal Bose speakers.

Each session lasts 20 minutes – and after that you get a hot towel and a wake-up drink.

No booking is required, and customers can simply show up on the day with digital signage indicating when a pod becomes free.

Each pod will be sanitised after every use.

British Airways will install five more of the pods in the Concorde Room as well as three more in its lounge at New York’s JFK Airport.

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Breaking News: Aer Lingus Closes Shannon Base

Fionn DavenportMay 18, 2021
Read More

Mandatory Hotel Quarantine to Remain in Place Throughout Summer

Fionn DavenportMay 18, 2021
Read More

Eurostar Secures €290m Refinancing Package

Fionn DavenportMay 18, 2021
Read More

New Ferry Stena Estrid is Returning to Holyhead–Dublin Route

Fionn DavenportMay 18, 2021
Read More

Travel Tip Tuesday – Jack Goddard ITTN

Allie SheehanMay 18, 2021
Read More

Full-Sized Titanic in Chinese Theme Park

Fionn DavenportMay 18, 2021
Read More

Emerald Cruises’ New Special Interest Cruises for 2022

Fionn DavenportMay 18, 2021
Read More

Play Time for New Icelandic Airline

Fionn DavenportMay 18, 2021
Read More

Enter the Photographer of the Year Competition & You Might Win Big!

Fionn DavenportMay 18, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn