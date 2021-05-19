British Airways Introduces ‘Forty Winks’ Sleep Pods

British Airways has introduced new, futuristic sleep pods in its Galleries First Lounge at Heathrow Terminal 5. The seven pods are in a space nicknamed the ‘Forty Winks’ zone.

The pods are pretty slick too: recline into the ‘zero gravity position’ and reduce pressure on your cardiac system. At the touch of a button, a guided relaxation session or a soundtrack of specifically composed sleep music plays through internal Bose speakers.

Each session lasts 20 minutes – and after that you get a hot towel and a wake-up drink.

No booking is required, and customers can simply show up on the day with digital signage indicating when a pod becomes free.

Each pod will be sanitised after every use.

British Airways will install five more of the pods in the Concorde Room as well as three more in its lounge at New York’s JFK Airport.