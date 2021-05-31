British Airways in Avios Points Boost

British Airways is doubling the guaranteed minimum number of seats that can be booked using Avios from 28 July.

There will be double the number of seats bookable with Avios points in Euro Traveller (short-haul economy), Club Europe (short-haul business class), World Traveller (long-haul economy) and Club World (long-haul business class).

It is also offering guaranteed availability of seats for the first time in World Traveller Plus, its long-haul premium economy class.

The airline says this will put more than 250,000 extra reward seats into the skies.

Here’s the breakdown of where the extra seats can be found, and how many will be up for grabs as ‘guaranteed reward seats’.

Club Europe short-haul business class goes from two Avios seats per flight to four

short-haul business class goes from Avios seats per flight to Euro Traveller short-haul economy goes from four Avios seats per flight to eight

short-haul economy goes from Avios seats per flight to Club World long-haul business class goes from two Avios seats per flight to four

long-haul business class goes from Avios seats per flight to World Traveller long-haul economy goes from four Avios seats per flight to eight

Despite the doubling up of available reward seats, some frequent flyers might be disappointed by the new number, especially for travellers in Club World or Club Suite business class, where there will only be four seats set aside for Avios bookings on long-range aircraft like the Airbus A350-1000 and Boeing 777-300ER, both of which have 56 available seats in business class.

Tier Status Protected

British Airways recently announced that it was protecting the tier status of Executive Club Members for a further year; in February, it also announced that Executive Club vouchers would be extended for a further six months beyond the 31 December deadline.