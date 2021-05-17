British Airways Gets the Green Light to Fly

British Airways’ first flight to a country on the UK’s green list was its BA492 service to Gibraltar which departed this morning, May 17, at 07:10am.

The airline is operating 70 departures on May 17, including six services to ‘green list’ countries.

These include a flight to Lisbon, three flights to Faro and one flight to Funchal in Madeira. The airline has suspended flights to Tel Aviv.

Following the first ‘green list’ flight to Gibraltar British Airways hosted a joint press conference with Heathrow, featuring both companies’ CEOs, live-streamed on LinkedIn.

A Different Flying Experience

In a sign of what will probably the norm for other airlines in the IAG stable – including Aer Lingus and Iberia – British Airways has introduced changes to the flying experience to help ensure a frictionless experience, including trials of travel apps to upload documentation and a virtual queuing system, as well as the introduction of pre-flight food ordering for Euro traveller customers and delivery of menu items in the lounges to seats by QR code.