British Airways First to Trial Covid Test That Delivers Results in 25 Seconds

British Airways has become the first airline in the world to trial a potentially game-changing new technology that can detect Covid-19 in less than 25 seconds. The Pelican COVID-19 Ultra Rapid Test uses saliva to detect both the S and the N proteins with 98% sensitivity and 100% specificity. The airline is trialing the new test with flight and cabin crew, but should the trials be successful it could be instrumental in the efficient resumption of international travel.

Instant Results

Users simply take a sample of their saliva into a disposable sensor unit, shake and insert it into a re-usable digital reader which is connected to a blue-tooth enabled device like a smartphone, and then wait for the results that appear through a mobile app.

Recently approved for use in Europe and UK, the test is currently going through U.S. FDA approval.

Sean Doyle, British Airways Chairman and CEO, said: “We think this new ultra-rapid test is a game changer so we are delighted to work with the team at Canary to begin initial trials with our flight and cabin crew, before exploring what role it could play as a customer testing option.”

Opening Up travel

British Airways is the first airline in the world to conduct a trial with medical tech company Canary Global, to assess how its Pelican Covid-19 Ultra Rapid Covid-19 test, which displays a result within 25 seconds, can play a role in opening up travel.

Raj Reddy, Canary’s CEO and inventor of the technology said: “Combining the power of nanosensor and digital detection technology, the Pelican CV19 test is the first ultra-rapid test that can return a PCR-like accuracy of 98% sensitivity and 100% specificity. We developed the test with the travel industry in mind where speed, accuracy and ease of use are paramount. We are very excited to partner with BA as pioneer and industry leader to trial this test; and we hope the Pelican test can soon be used as a standard test for travellers and crew around the world.”

Canary Global is in discussions with other travel, hospitality and events organisers around the world to help them safely open up with the Pelican ultra-rapid Covid-19 test. The test could also help to safely open up other business and schools. Canary is currently ramping up its production to meet the global demand.